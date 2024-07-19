Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 646 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,306,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,113,000 after buying an additional 1,196,758 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,352 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $564.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $581.50. The company has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.58.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

