Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 266,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,806. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

