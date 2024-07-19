Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $169.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,064. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile



Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

