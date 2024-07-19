Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.00. Benson Hill shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 12,714 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.14.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
