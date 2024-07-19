Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.00. Benson Hill shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 12,714 shares trading hands.

Benson Hill Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Builders Vision LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,345 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benson Hill by 77.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 417,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 181,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.