Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.81) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,351 ($69.39).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.8 %

About Intertek Group

ITRK opened at GBX 4,702 ($60.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,826.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,726.13. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,746 ($48.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,145 ($66.72).

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.