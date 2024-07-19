Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $436.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.67.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $299.96 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $307.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

