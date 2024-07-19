Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.