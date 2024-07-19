BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 202.57, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackLine by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

