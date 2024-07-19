BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $648.00

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 648 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 647.07 ($8.39), with a volume of 202782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646 ($8.38).
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of £612.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,075.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 623.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 603.19.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
