Blackstone Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Blackstone has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $138.59. 7,299,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $142.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.