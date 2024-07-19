Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 139,336 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,336 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

