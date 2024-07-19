Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Five Below were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. 3,018,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,786. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

