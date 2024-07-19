Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.59. 263,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $197.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

