Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 1,302,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,455. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $148.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

