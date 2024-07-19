Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,913 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.12. 29,099,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.