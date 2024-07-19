Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.55. 242,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

