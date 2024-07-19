Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 10,326 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $28,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $98.28. 1,082,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.