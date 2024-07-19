Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.40% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $31,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. 154,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,956. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.