Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,988 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,246. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

