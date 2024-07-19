Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,433 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Altria Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,745. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

