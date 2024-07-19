Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $24,791,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 104.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.64. 1,334,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,950. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

