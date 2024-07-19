Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of CE stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

