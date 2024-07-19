Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $138.35 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

