Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,566,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,566,864.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,043 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.