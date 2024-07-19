Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $482.42 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.55 and its 200-day moving average is $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

