Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

