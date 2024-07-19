Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $192.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $197.46. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.