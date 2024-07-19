Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,242,000 after buying an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.