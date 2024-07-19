Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,443,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

