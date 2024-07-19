Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMS opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

