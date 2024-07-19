Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

