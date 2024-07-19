Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,786 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

