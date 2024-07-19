BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,862 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

