BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,227 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Graco worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $152,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 11,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,768. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

