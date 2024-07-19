BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 272,167 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,255,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after acquiring an additional 156,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

HST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 1,765,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,559. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.