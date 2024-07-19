BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $6.62 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708,438 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 30.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,567. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

