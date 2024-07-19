BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.27% of American States Water worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 0.2 %

AWR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $89.93.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.