BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $7.73 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,402 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 374,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

