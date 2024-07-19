BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.50% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

