BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $31.13 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 718,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 449,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,788. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

