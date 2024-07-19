BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,990 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 85,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,436. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

