BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,101 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $34,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. 160,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,003. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

