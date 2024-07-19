BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,321 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCA traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $324.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

