BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,161 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. 111,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,749. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

