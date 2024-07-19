BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,195,682 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195,682 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $51,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $48,291,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,760,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 827,493 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,719.3% in the fourth quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 800,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 772,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 1,486,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,823,838. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

