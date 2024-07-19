BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 23,034 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,860. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

