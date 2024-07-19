BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,381 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after buying an additional 496,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,147,808 shares of company stock worth $870,504,339 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,570. The company has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

