BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $35,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in DaVita by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,076,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,446. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

