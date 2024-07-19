BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.25

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 18939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

