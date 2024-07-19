British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Bhavesh Mistry Buys 36 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($194.68).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 35 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($193.81).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.43), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($72,193.41).

British Land Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 410.20 ($5.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.39. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.79).

British Land Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.08) to GBX 500 ($6.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.60) to GBX 405 ($5.25) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.24).

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

